Advisor OS LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $658.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average of $545.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.