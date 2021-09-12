Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

