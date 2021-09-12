Advisor OS LLC Sells 22,143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56.

