Advisor OS LLC Sells 37,652 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

