Advisor OS LLC Sells 77,946 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.