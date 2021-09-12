Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82.

