Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.94 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

