Aeon Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $7,499.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00554547 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.