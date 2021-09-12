Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.13

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $44.02 million and $4.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,205,170 coins and its circulating supply is 343,384,226 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.