agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.