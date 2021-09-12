Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Agora by 36.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 591,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

API opened at $31.27 on Friday. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

