Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.24 and its 200 day moving average is $470.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.