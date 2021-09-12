Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,248 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000. Shopify makes up about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $19.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,484.10. The company had a trading volume of 501,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,257. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,517.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

