Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,320 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. 676,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

