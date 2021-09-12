Aigen Investment Management LP Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 805.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

