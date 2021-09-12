Aigen Investment Management LP Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 805.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.
The Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
