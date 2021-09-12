Aigen Investment Management LP Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $18.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $736.27. 15,121,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

