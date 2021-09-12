Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $5.05 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000. DocuSign accounts for about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.15. 2,339,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.