Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $19,155,010. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.74. The company had a trading volume of 652,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,099. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.