Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $178,417,000 after purchasing an additional 283,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239,594. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

