Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 55,721 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.