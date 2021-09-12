Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $5.93 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $650.49. 747,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

