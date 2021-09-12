Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 198,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

