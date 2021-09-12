Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $89.49 million and $7.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,166.57 or 1.00022803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00878227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00443843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00312533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005878 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,716,818 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

