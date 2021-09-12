Airbloc 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,314.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $12,314.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

