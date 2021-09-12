Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $426.15 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Akash Network has a market cap of $426.15 million and $4.21 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00011865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,880.46 or 0.99892458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.90 or 0.07284799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.99 or 0.00953609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 156,484,911 coins and its circulating supply is 78,196,398 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

