Akroma (AKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $131.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Akroma has a total market cap of $8,614.60 and approximately $131.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akroma has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.00 or 0.07315051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00125095 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars.

