Akropolis Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and $17.10 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00159982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

