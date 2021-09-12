Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Raised by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

