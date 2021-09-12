Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

