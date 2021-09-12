Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.80 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

