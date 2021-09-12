Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 15,200 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $4,318,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.21 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.