Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

