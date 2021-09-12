Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

