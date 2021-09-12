Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.27 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

