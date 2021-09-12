Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.