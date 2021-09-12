Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 172,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

