Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

