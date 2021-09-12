Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

