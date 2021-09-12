Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.17 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

