Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.25 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

