Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.28 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 914.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 67,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

