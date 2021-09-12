Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

