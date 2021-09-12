Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

