Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

LYB stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

