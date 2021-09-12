Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.43.

LEA stock opened at $154.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

