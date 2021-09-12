Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.