Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.