Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 16,500 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.