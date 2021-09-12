Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 20,100 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,918,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 391.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after buying an additional 1,413,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

