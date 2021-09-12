Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 34,700 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

